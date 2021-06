ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa first responder was recognized for his service on Thursday night.

Andrew McElroy was named as ORMC’s 2021 EMS Service Award honoree.

McElroy serves as a firefighter and paramedic for Odessa Fire Rescue. He also started OFR’s Pipe and Drum Corps where he plays the bagpipes at ceremonies across the Permian Basin.

