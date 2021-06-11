Mobile Comunidad brings services to residents of Jeff Davis County

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Jeff Davis County is one of Texas’ largest counties by land area and one of its least populous counties by population. That comes with a set of problems getting goods and services to residents.

2,300 sq. miles for 2,200 people, about one person per square mile.

That makes getting services from food to healthcare difficult to get to residents. But three local organizations are finding a way to climb that mountain.

The Jeff Davis County Library, Friends of the Jeff Davis County Library, and the Food Pantry of Jeff Davis County are teaming up through Mobile Comunidad.

“We have one medical clinic here,” said Jeanine Bishop, president of the Friends of the Jeff Davis County Library. “We have no social workers. No social services.”

So, why not bring the services to the people?

What started as a glorified bookmobile turned into something more, delivering food, wireless internet, mobile healthcare, and other needed services.

“It’s kind of run away from us,” Bishop said.

Running away but in the right direction.

Dawn Healey was recently named program director, overseeing all aspects of the growing project.

“I hope everybody takes advantage of it,” Healey said. “I really hope everybody finds something we’re providing useful to them.”

Mobile Comunidad has raised money to purchase a specialized, do-everything van. They’re also hoping to eventually hire a social worker to help with the more intricate details of available social services.

In the meantime, word has spread. People as far away as New York have donated up to $10,000.

And the community is all onboard.

“People have come out of the woodwork and asked, ‘how can I support this?’” Bishop said.

