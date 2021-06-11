XTO Energy sharing at-home science lessons for students

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Students in Midland have a chance to learn something new this summer.

XTO Energy is partnering with the Midland Hispanic Chamber and Educate Midland to share free, at-home science, technology, engineering and math lessons to students with weekly Stay at Home STEM Facebook events.

The first lesson was creating ‘elephant toothpaste’ to explore chemical reactions through household objects.

These lessons, which are available in both English and Spanish, are shared through XTO Energy’s Facebook page here.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.