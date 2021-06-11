Advertisement

XTO Energy sharing at-home science lessons for students

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 12:47 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Students in Midland have a chance to learn something new this summer.

XTO Energy is partnering with the Midland Hispanic Chamber and Educate Midland to share free, at-home science, technology, engineering and math lessons to students with weekly Stay at Home STEM Facebook events.

The first lesson was creating ‘elephant toothpaste’ to explore chemical reactions through household objects.

These lessons, which are available in both English and Spanish, are shared through XTO Energy’s Facebook page here.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape left at the scene of Thursday night's officer-involved shooting in Odessa.
Police: Woman shot after pointing gun at officers in Odessa
Car show fundraiser to memorialize life of Jarod Clement killed in I-20 crash
Car show fundraiser to memorialize life of Jarod Clement killed in I-20 crash
Brewster County Sheriff Ronny Dodson and a Border Patrol officer at the OYO Hotel.
Sheriff: Tip about young migrant girls led to sting operation at Alpine hotel
An Arkansas State Trooper is being sued for allegedly causing a pregnant driver's vehicle to...
Arkansas trooper sued after pregnant driver’s vehicle flips following PIT maneuver
The shooting happened shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday. (File)
Pregnant Texas woman shoots, kills boyfriend in self-defense, deputies say

Latest News

The June 11 total is the highest number of passengers screened by the TSA since the pandemic...
Number of air travelers surpasses 2 million
The border wall running along the Texas-Mexico border.
Brewster County Sheriff skeptical, eager to hear Abbott’s border plan
TEXAS BORDER ISSUES
mextex 2021
MexTex returns this weekend
MEXTEX 2021
MEXTEX 2021