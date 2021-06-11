Advertisement

McDonald’s latest company to be hit by a data breach

McDonald’s said Friday that it quickly identified and contained the data breach and that a...
McDonald’s said Friday that it quickly identified and contained the data breach and that a thorough investigation was done.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - McDonald’s is the latest company to be hit by a data breach after unauthorized activity on its network exposed the personal data of some customers in South Korea and Taiwan.

McDonald’s said Friday that it quickly identified and contained the incident and that a thorough investigation was done.

McDonald’s said its investigation determined that only South Korea and Taiwan had customer personal data accessed, and that they would be taking steps to notify regulators and also the customers who may be impacted.

No customer payment information was exposed. Businesses across various sectors are being targeted by cybercriminals, including some very high-profile cases in recent weeks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape left at the scene of Thursday night's officer-involved shooting in Odessa.
Police: Woman shot after pointing gun at officers in Odessa
Car show fundraiser to memorialize life of Jarod Clement killed in I-20 crash
Car show fundraiser to memorialize life of Jarod Clement killed in I-20 crash
Brewster County Sheriff Ronny Dodson and a Border Patrol officer at the OYO Hotel.
Sheriff: Tip about young migrant girls led to sting operation at Alpine hotel
An Arkansas State Trooper is being sued for allegedly causing a pregnant driver's vehicle to...
Arkansas trooper sued after pregnant driver’s vehicle flips following PIT maneuver
The shooting happened shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday. (File)
Pregnant Texas woman shoots, kills boyfriend in self-defense, deputies say

Latest News

Investigators were looking into what sparked the shooting and weren’t able to get a detailed...
Police arrest 1 of 2 in Austin mass shooting that wounded 14
Delta passengers and crew subdue an off-duty flight attendant on an Atlanta-bound flight.
Delta passengers, crew subdue off-duty flight attendant on flight to Atlanta
Delta passengers and crew subdue off-duty flight attendant on Atlanta-bound flight.
Passenger on diverted Delta flight describes scene
Visitors pay tribute to the display outside the Pulse nightclub memorial Friday, June 11, 2021,...
Biden to name Pulse Nightclub a national memorial
Clockwise from left, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron,...
Biden to urge G-7 leaders to call out, compete with China