Odessa Arts mural assistance program takes off

By Eduardo Huijon Jr.
Updated: Jun. 10, 2021 at 6:55 PM CDT
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Arts has created a mural assistance program to help spread local art to many local businesses.

Applications for the mural assistance program have been open since June the 1st.

The assistance program consists of 2400 dollars of matching funds to help look for an artist to create a mural on your business.

The executive director of Odessa Arts says he wants to spread the art throughout the community.

Randy Ham, executive director of Odessa Arts says, “We’re trying to spread out the grant to all of the city council districts so that we don’t have all of the art kind of concentrated on one area of the city. We really want this for everybody and I’m so happy that Downtown Odessa is helping us by helping to fund any of the grants that we do in the downtown footprint.”

Businesses that wish to partake in this new project will have to maintain their mural for the next 10 years.

Click here for more information.

