New technology on display at the Shale Energy Conference and Tradeshow

One company says they make a piece of equipment that will provide an alternative to flaring.
By Kate Porter
Updated: Jun. 10, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT
People in the oil and gas industry know there are tried and true practices that produce results, but sometimes old dogs need to learn new tricks.

Enter American Welltest Incinerators who say they can get rid of the natural gas without releasing emissions into the air.

We’ve all seen natural gas flared in oilfields across the Permian Basin.

One company has come up with a way to eliminate both the gas and the flares.

“With our equipment, we rent our incinerators to the end-user, the oil company, and they can funnel that gas through our incinerator, and we burn it. There’s no smoke, no flame, no visible flame, no odor, and no emissions,” said AWI business development manager Rick Henders.

American Welltest Incinerators has been doing business across the United States but is new here in the Basin.

“We’re just getting going. We’ve done a lot of business across the lower 48, so Colorado’s been a big area of interest for us. North Dakota has been a big area of interest. Every oil and gas producing state in the country we’ve been to, and we’re just getting started here in West Texas,” said Henders.

Meanwhile, the facility manager for Barnhart Bolt - a business that has been around for decades - says the beauty of the oil and gas industry is that everything is connected, so new technology benefits the industry as a whole.

“We’re all tough and resilient. We go through these ups and downs, and we kind of have to go through them together because this business is so interlocked with so many different businesses. It’s really that unique, been through it all together, community spirit that’s basically the West Texas oilfield,” said facility manager Jesse Webb.

More than 200 companies participated in the Shale Energy Conference and Tradeshow.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

