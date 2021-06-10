Advertisement

Mattel releases new Barbie doll line made of recycled plastic

By CNN Staff
Updated: Jun. 10, 2021 at 8:17 AM CDT
(CNN) - Barbie is going green.

Mattel released a new line of Barbie dolls made from plastic it says would otherwise end up in oceans.

The “Barbie Loves the Ocean” collection includes three dolls, a beach shack playset and other accessories.

The dolls and accessories are $9.99 each, and the beach shack playset is $19.99.

Mattel says they’re made of 90% plastic that has been recovered from within 30 miles of waterways and recycled. The material will be sourced from areas in Mexico’s Baja Peninsula that are trying to mitigate plastic waste pollution.

The company says the new Barbie dolls are in line with its commitment to using 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials across all its products and packaging by 2030.

Barbie is committed to doing more today to provide a world of possibilities and a better future for the next generation....

Posted by Barbie on Thursday, June 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

