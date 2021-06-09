Advertisement

Warbirds running back Whitfield leads indoor team to win in first ever game

By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The West Texas Warbirds won their first game in franchise history on Saturday, beating the Amarillo Venom 38-28. Running back Tim Whitfield scored two touchdowns, and Levi Shetler returned an interception for another score.

the Warbirds will play their first home game at 7 p.m. this Saturday at the Ector County Coliseum.

Watch the video above to hear from Whitfield and Head Coach Tate Smith.

