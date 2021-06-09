Local veteran and firefighter playing softball to help others who have served

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Steven Ramirez has spent 13 years as a paramedic for Odessa Fire Rescue and also works with the Odessa Police Department SWAT team. In his free time, he loves to play softball, and has garnered national attention for his skills.

Ramirez, a Navy veteran, was invited to the Celebrity Softball Classic at Globe Life Field in Arlington this weekend. The game will raise money for veterans organizations.

Watch the video above for the full story.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.