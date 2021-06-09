Family and friends pay tribute after man dies in Northeast Odessa shooting

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A shooting in northeast Odessa this weekend has one family looking for ways to honor the memory of their loved one.

Sedona Ranch residents weren’t the only ones reeling after Sunday’s shooting left one man dead.

Holbert’s family and friends tell me the shock hasn’t worn off, but they are doing their best to keep his memory alive.

After Holbert’s death, Rickie Hunter came up with the idea of tribute tattoos to honor her friend.

She says she sketched out a few designs that reminded her of Holbert and then brought the idea to her mom, who works at Bloodline Tattoos in Odessa.

The pair decided that next week on Wednesday and Thursday, Bloodline Tattoos would offer the tribute tattoo designs to anyone who wanted one.

“Tattoos are forever. Every time you look at that tattoo, you’re going to think of that smile. You’re going to think of his laugh. His smile and his laugh, those were his two best qualities,” said Hunter.

Holbert’s sister, Amia, says seeing her loved ones come together over her brother’s death is helping her through this time.

It was less than a year ago when Amia lost another brother to a shooting, and she hopes these tributes to Holbert will end the gun violence.

“It hasn’t even been a full year yet. Next month it’ll be a full year for my brother and my birthday in a few days, and I was trying to celebrate with my brothers, but it’s like I don’t have anybody now. I’m just trying to keep my head up. I know both of my brothers are on my left and right, and they’re watching over me,” said Amia Holbert.

Amia says she’s not surprised at the outpouring of support from family and friends because, according to her, if you knew her brother, you loved him.

“I’m not going to say everybody knew my brother, but if they did know my brother, they only had to meet him one time to make a connection. One time is all it took for him to make a relationship with you, and you would love him,” said Amia Holbert.

The money raised from the tribute tattoos will go directly to the Holbert family to help with funeral expenses.

