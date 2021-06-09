Ector County ISD Board of Trustees approves five new principals

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Tonight, ECISD trustees voted 7-0 to approve the following hires:



Daryton Ramsey as the executive director of student and school support. Mr. Ramsey is coming from the Ventura County Office of Education in Camarillo, California, where he is the Director of Accountability & Continuous Improvement. He has also served as the Director of the Regional System of District and School Support; as an elementary school principal; a charter school dean of curriculum & instruction; and a middle school teacher.



Margarita Acosta as the principal of Cameron Elementary. Ms. Acosta is currently the assistant principal at Cameron. She has ten years of experience in Cameron’s dual language program having worked as a first-grade teacher and a dual language specialist on the campus.



Priscilla Aguilar as the principal of Carver Early Education Center. She is the assistant principal at Carver EEC now, and served as the assistant principal at West Elementary School from 2017-2020. She also has ten years of experience teaching kindergarten through fourth-grades in ECISD schools.



Noe Ortiz as the principal of Ireland Elementary. Mr. Ortiz has been an assistant principal since 2016, for the past two years at Crockett Middle School. He also has experience as a dual language instructional specialist and a Bilingual teacher in Leander ISD and Pflugerville ISD. Before getting into education, he worked as a microbiologist.



Micah Arrott as the principal of Pease Elementary. Ms. Arrott has been the acting principal at Pease since earlier this spring. She started at Pease as the assistant principal in the 2019-20 school year. Her range of experience includes three years as an assistant principal at Wilson & Young Medal of Honor Middle School; two years as a Special Education Resource teacher; three years as a Dyslexia itinerant teacher; and a decade as a counselor in two different school districts.



Fallon McLane as the principal of San Jacinto Elementary. Ms. McLane is an ECISD veteran, having started with the District in 2012. For the past three years she has served as the assistant principal at San Jacinto Elementary. Prior to that she was an instructional coach at Sam Houston Elementary, campus curriculum facilitator at Milam Elementary, and a teacher at Noel Elementary. She has also taught in school districts in Fort Worth; Lima, Ohio, and Galena Park, Texas.



