Basin Pride pushed back later this summer

By Eduardo Huijon Jr.
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Basin Pride will be making history in the Permian by having its very first pride event in August.

But with June being pride month... It brings curiosity as to why it’s not occurring this season.

Pride Center West Texas is holding its very first pride festival in Downtown Odessa towards the end of the summer.

Basin Pride is a family-focused event welcoming parents, kids, and allies

The board president of Pride Center West Texas says among many reasons they wanted to push the big day to give others leeway to experience pride in bigger cities.

The Board President of Pride Center West Texas, Emily Parks, says, “We really want to have an opportunity for people to travel to those different prides and so we try not to have ours to conflict with any of the major cities around. Um, so we did choose the end of the month… Uh, the end of August… The second reason is covid, so we are just getting back to semi-normal lives.”

Parks says the pride center also wants to give people the chance to get their vaccinations so they can feel a bit of normalcy again.

Basin Pride is set to take the stage at noel heritage plaza on August the 7th with free admission to all.

