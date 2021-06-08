Advertisement

Woman charged with starting fire at Midland County Courthouse

Clarissa Victoria Villa-Chavez, 27.
Clarissa Victoria Villa-Chavez, 27.(Midland County Jail)
By William Russell
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A woman has been arrested after authorities say she started a fire at the Midland County Courthouse on Monday.

Clarissa Victoria Villa-Chavez, 27, has been charged with Arson, a second-degree felony.

According to the Midland County Sheriff’s Office, a suspect started a fire at the courthouse by lighting paper on fire and setting it on top of a fuel tank for a generator.

The suspect, who was later identified as Chavez, then ran away. Firefighters were called to the courthouse and were able to put out the fire.

Chavez was later arrested by officers with the Midland Police Department on unrelated charges. She was booked into the Midland County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

