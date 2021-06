ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday, June 8: A Heat Advisory will be in effect from 1 p.m. this afternoon until 9 p.m. this evening. Up to 100 degrees in the Mountains and Foothills and Marfa Plateau. Temps: 100 to 105 in Central Brewster and Pecos County. Temps: 110 along the Rio Grande. Highs across the Permian Basin will be near 102 with winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.