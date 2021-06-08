Shale Conference and Tradeshow begins on Wednesday at Midland Horseshoe

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Shale Energy Conference and Tradeshow is setting up at the Midland Horseshoe.

The two-day-long convention starts on Wednesday, but equipment and machinery are already on display outside today.

More than 200 companies are set to take part in the convention and trade show.

One vendor says this event will allow him to connect with more people in two days than he would in a year.

“There’s stuff going on inside. There’s stuff going on outside. There’s stuff going on after hours, and it’s all oil and gas related. I think that’s important because it’s basically like let’s all get together and give each other a big high five for getting through all the past stuff and let’s get together and show what we can do going forward,” said Texas sales director for Action Specialties Arnie Alexander.

The doors open Wednesday at 9 am, with the trade show running until four that afternoon.

It then opens from 9 - 2 on Thursday.

Tickets start at 50 dollars for both days.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.