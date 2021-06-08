Advertisement

Sailors rescue dog lost in Arctic ice fields

A dog lost in the Arctic was rescued after an eagle-eyed crew of sailors spotted it in the vast...
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
(CNN) - A dog lost in the Arctic was rescued after an eagle-eyed crew of sailors spotted it in the vast and dangerous wasteland.

A crew of sailors aboard an icebreaker ship spotted the fluffy white Samoyed limping along on the vast ice fields of Russia’s Arctic coast.

The ice drift season had reportedly begun, which put the dog at risk of falling through the cracks.

Crew members lowered a ramp and used food to lure the injured dog on board.

The animal was later returned, via hovercraft, to her home village, where her owners had reported her missing a week before.

