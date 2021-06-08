Advertisement

All-clear after unspecified threat locks down Pearl Harbor

In this Dec. 4, 2019 file photo security stand outside the main gate at Joint Base Pearl...
In this Dec. 4, 2019 file photo security stand outside the main gate at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii.(AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. military gave an “all-clear” after an unspecified threat prompted an hours-long lockdown of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Tuesday.

A military news release didn’t elaborate on the “potential incident” that required the base to close entrances to the base and to direct residents and employees to shelter in place at 9:39 a.m.

“While the base remained fully operational, the Emergency Operations Center was manned to coordinate the response to the threat,” said an afternoon release announcing the all-clear.

Units from the Honolulu Police Department and Federal Fire Department helped with the investigation, the military said.

During the investigation, tours were suspended while guests at the USS Arizona Memorial and the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum sheltered in place. Tours were later allowed to resume.

The lockdown affected summer classes at two public elementary schools on the base. Hickam Elementary evacuated students to a chapel and contacted parents for early pick-ups while Pearl Harbor Kai Elementary students sheltered in place, said Derek Inoshita, a spokesman for the Hawaii Department of Education.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities on the scene of a fiery crash on I-20 on Monday morning.
DPS identifies men killed in fiery crash on I-20
The entrance to Sedona Ranch Apartments in Odessa.
Teen charged with murder in shooting at Odessa apartment complex
Arrest made in Midland hit-and-run
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Man hit and killed by truck south of Odessa
Christopher Lee Penn, 23.
Man arrested after dog dies in hot car

Latest News

Officer Casey Ramstead performed the Heimlich Maneuver to save the choking infant while his...
Officers save 6-month-old baby choking in minivan on Calif. freeway
One of the officers performed the Heimlich Maneuver for infants on the 6-month-old baby, who...
Officer's split-second decisions save choking 6-month-old baby
Warbirds running back Tim Whitfield
Warbirds running back Whitfield leads indoor team to win in first ever game
The California Highway Patrol says 11-year-old Willow Sanchez, 12-year-old Daytona Bronas and...
3 girls killed, 1 badly injured in California hit-and-run