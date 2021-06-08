Advertisement

ORMC celebrates 1000th robotic procedure

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A local surgeon has now touched 1,000 lives with the help of a robot.

On Monday, Odessa Regional Medical Cente celebrated Dr. Kevin Lynch’s 1,000th robotic procedure with the da Vinci® Xi™ Surgical System.

The system has allowed Dr. Lynch to perform minimally invasive surgical care for patients in the Permian Basin. He is now one of the most experienced robotic surgeons in West Texas, according to ORMC.

The da Vinci® Xi™ Surgical System allows doctors like Lynch to perform minimally invasive procedures in the areas of gynecology, cardiac, general surgery, thoracic and urology.

ORMC purchased a second da Vinci® Xi™ Surgical System in 2021.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities on the scene of a fiery crash on I-20 on Monday morning.
DPS identifies men killed in fiery crash on I-20
The entrance to Sedona Ranch Apartments in Odessa.
Teen charged with murder in shooting at Odessa apartment complex
Arrest made in Midland hit-and-run
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Man hit and killed by truck south of Odessa
Christopher Lee Penn, 23.
Man arrested after dog dies in hot car

Latest News

Warbirds running back Tim Whitfield
Warbirds running back Whitfield leads indoor team to win in first ever game
Steven Ramirez has spent 13 years as a paramedic for Odessa Fire Rescue
Local veteran and firefighter playing softball to help others who have served
Steven Ramirez has spent 13 years as a paramedic for Odessa Fire Rescue
Local veteran and firefighter playing softball to help others who have served
O'Rourke enders the Midland Elections Office
Beto O'Rourke Visits Midland
A shooting in northeast Odessa this weekend has one family looking for ways to honor the memory...
Family and friends pay tribute after man dies in Northeast Odessa shooting