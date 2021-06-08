ORMC celebrates 1000th robotic procedure

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A local surgeon has now touched 1,000 lives with the help of a robot.

On Monday, Odessa Regional Medical Cente celebrated Dr. Kevin Lynch’s 1,000th robotic procedure with the da Vinci® Xi™ Surgical System.

The system has allowed Dr. Lynch to perform minimally invasive surgical care for patients in the Permian Basin. He is now one of the most experienced robotic surgeons in West Texas, according to ORMC.

The da Vinci® Xi™ Surgical System allows doctors like Lynch to perform minimally invasive procedures in the areas of gynecology, cardiac, general surgery, thoracic and urology.

ORMC purchased a second da Vinci® Xi™ Surgical System in 2021.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.