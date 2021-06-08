Advertisement

OPD launches new campaign for the summer

By Eduardo Huijon Jr.
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police Department’s new campaign is called “CAR-ing”.

It addresses the dangers of leaving children and pets unattended inside a hot car.

Texas leads the nation in the most hot car deaths among children.

With rising temperatures expected this week, officials say that your car’s temperatures can increase quickly within minutes.

In addition to the dangers of hot cars, health experts say heat strokes are the leading cause of death in children under the age of fifteen in texas.

Chief Nursing Officer Dr. Kit Bredimus, says “It really gets into the dangerous territory when we start talking about heatstroke. That is when you are no longer sweating. Your skin is hot and red. You’re not sweating at all, so that evaporation is not happening and your body temperature is rapidly rising.”

Bredimus says some symptoms of heat stroke include confusion and vomiting.

If you start to feel those symptoms call 9-1-1.

OPD says in addition to writing tickets for pets or children left in a hot car... they will break a vehicle window in order to save someone’s life.

