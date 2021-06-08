Advertisement

Ohio couple’s maternity shoot goes viral thanks to beaming ‘Buckshot’

‘Best maternity session ever’
Buckshot the horse stole the show at a recent maternity shoot in Greater Cincinnati!
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Greater Cincinnati couple’s maternity photoshoot went viral over the weekend thanks to a horse named Buckshot.

Buckshot, one of several horses at the shoot, sidled up beside Amanda Eckstein and Phillip Werner as the photographer was taking photos.

Then the expressive equine stole the show.

“THIS photo session... I laughed so hard!” The photographer, Kristen, wrote on Facebook. “Who knew when I told THIS horse to smile, he would!! Best maternity session ever with Amanda Eckstein.”

As of this writing, the post has more than 25,000 likes, 75,000 shares and 6,200 comments.

On Monday, Kristen followed up the post with more photos from the same session... these without Buckshot.

THIS photosession…I laughed so hard! Who knew when I told THIS horse to smile, he would!! Best maternity session ever...

Posted by Photography By Kristen on Friday, June 4, 2021

