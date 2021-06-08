Medical Center Hospital reimplements mask policy

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Medical Center Hospital announced Tuesday that it will be implementing its mask and screening policies for patients, visitors and staff.

According to a release, the choice was made at the request of Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services during an on-site visit.

The following guidelines will now be in place:

VISITORS

• All visitors will once again be screened upon entry for symptoms of illness, including fever.

• All visitors will be required to wear a mask upon entry into the hospital.

• If a visitor should exhibit signs of illness or refuse to wear a mask, they will be prohibited entrance into the hospital.

PATIENTS

• All patients will be required to wear a mask when entering the hospital and during treatments.

• Circumstances where a mask cannot be worn will be handled on a case by case basis.

STAFF

• All staff will be required to wear a mask when in the facility.

• All staff will self-screen prior to start of their work schedule and will be sent home if showing signs of illness or fever.

This mask and screening policy will NOT affect the current visitor policy at the hospital. Each patient will still be allowed to have visitors (with the exception of those visitors showing symptoms of illness or those who refuse to wear a mask).

Entrances for visitors into the hospital will now be restricted to the Emergency Department (24 hours), the Center for Women and Infants (24 hours) and the Main Admitting Entrance (5 a.m. – 10 p.m. M-F/6 a.m. – 10 p.m. on weekends).

