Man arrested after dog dies in hot car

Christopher Lee Penn, 23.
Christopher Lee Penn, 23.(Ector County Jail)
By William Russell
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa man was arrested on Sunday after police say he left his dog in a hot car for several hours.

Christopher Lee Penn, 23, has been charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals, a Class A Misdemeanor.

According to the Odessa Police Department, officers were called to the 5200 block of East University at 12:40 p.m. Sunday for an animal welfare check.

When police arrived, they found a dog in the back of a sedan. Police say that the car’s windows were up, and the temperature outside was 90 degrees. The temperature inside of the car was believed to be over 100 degrees, according to a release.

The officers tried to cool the dog off by opening the car’s door and were approached by a man identified as Penn. Penn told police that the dog belonged to him.

Police say the dog died and was believed to have been inside the car for five hours. Penn was then charged and arrested.

Odessa police are reminding the public to keep pets safe this summer.
Odessa police are reminding the public to keep pets safe this summer.(Odessa Police Department)

Steven Ramirez has spent 13 years as a paramedic for Odessa Fire Rescue
Local veteran and firefighter playing softball to help others who have served
