Local divers advance to finals at U.S. Olympic Trials

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A pair of divers with local ties have advanced to the women’s synchronized springboard finals at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Indianapolis.

Lee High School alum Charlye Campbell and her partner were in 6th place after two rounds of diving on Sunday. Samantha Pickens, who trains at COM Aquatics in Midland, was in 3rd place with her partner heading into the final round.

The synchronized springboard finals will be on Thursday. Only the top pair is guaranteed a spot on the Olympic team.

Campbell and Pickens will both compete as individuals at the trials as well, starting on Tuesday.

