Advertisement

Local divers advance to finals at U.S. Olympic Trials

By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A pair of divers with local ties have advanced to the women’s synchronized springboard finals at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Indianapolis.

Lee High School alum Charlye Campbell and her partner were in 6th place after two rounds of diving on Sunday. Samantha Pickens, who trains at COM Aquatics in Midland, was in 3rd place with her partner heading into the final round.

The synchronized springboard finals will be on Thursday. Only the top pair is guaranteed a spot on the Olympic team.

Campbell and Pickens will both compete as individuals at the trials as well, starting on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The entrance to Sedona Ranch Apartments in Odessa.
Teen charged with murder in shooting at Odessa apartment complex
Authorities on the scene of a fiery crash on I-20 on Monday morning.
Authorities respond to two major crashes along I-20 in Odessa
Midland Police Department Stock Photo (Abe Franco/CBS 7)
Man dies following hit-and-run accident in Midland
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS investigating deadly crash south of Odessa
Detectives say a man, seen shirtless on security video, was arrested in relation to an...
GRAPHIC: Suspect punches, slams woman into ground in gas station attack

Latest News

Charlye Campbell and Samantha Pickens have advanced to the women’s synchronized springboard...
Local divers advance to finals at U.S. Olympic Trials
UTPB Football Kids Camp
UTPB wraps up football camp after fun week for kids and players
UTPB Football Kids Camp
UTPB wraps up football camp after fun week for kids and players
Former Midland High School volleyball player Joslyn Prince
Midland High alum surprised with signing ceremony after missing out last year