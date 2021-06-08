ECISD & MCH teaming up to offer pop-up vaccine clinics

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County ISD is joining forces with Medical Center Hospital to offer pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

The clinics will open starting Wednesday, June 16 and will be held for the next two Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Vaccines will be available for students ages 12 and older whether or not they are enrolled in summer school.

Students must bring their parents with them to get vaccinated.

ECISD says that no appointments are necessary.

The clinics will be open at the following times and locations:

Wednesday, June 16, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Bonham Middle School

Wednesday, June 23, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Crockett Middle School

Wednesday, June 30, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Wilson & Young Medal of Honor Middle School

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.