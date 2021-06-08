Archrock donates $200,000 compressor system to Midland College

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland College’s Diesel and Energy Technology programs received a welcome donation to improve students’ education experience.

Archrock, a natural gas compression services and equipment company, donated a compressor system to the college on Monday. The equipment is worth $200,000.

Midland College President Dr. Steve Thomas says the equipment will help to prepare students for the workforce.

“It’s not going to be just for Diesel Technology, it’s also going to be for Energy Technology students, even our drafting students as they learn how to design this type of equipment,” said Dr. Thomas, “So there are going to be a number of students impacted by this, so this is a big big deal for us.”

Archrock is headquartered in Houston and has 1,700 employees that work across the United States, including the Permian Basin.

“We are extremely grateful to Archrock for this very generous donation,” Pete Avalos, MC program chair of Automotive, Diesel and Energy, said. “Students in our Diesel Technology and Energy Technology programs will be able to receive hands-on training using this gas compression system, which will be a valuable tool in helping them experience ‘real-world,’ simulated skills.”

Midland College offers associate degrees and industry certifications in both its Diesel Technology and Energy Technology programs.

