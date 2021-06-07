Advertisement

Woman dies after fall at national park in Utah; body recovered

A backcountry canyoneer overlooks the entrance to Mystery Canyon from the East Mesa Trail in...
A backcountry canyoneer overlooks the entrance to Mystery Canyon from the East Mesa Trail in this July 2008 file photo. A woman died after a fall into Mystery Canyon.(NPS Photo/Caitlin Ceci/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SPRINGDALE, Utah (AP) — Officials at a national park in Utah say a 26-year-old woman has died after falling in a canyon.

Zion National Park officials say in a news release Sunday that visitors reported the woman was canyoneering alone and had fallen 50 to 80 feet Saturday afternoon.

Crews launched a search and rescue effort that closed various areas of the park.

Medics reached the woman Sunday evening in Mystery Canyon. She died a short time later.

Park officials say the woman had injuries consistent with a high-elevation fall.

The National Park Service and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death.

