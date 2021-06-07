West Texas Weather Forecast 6/7

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Monday, June 7: Hot temps to start the workweek. A Heat Advisory in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 9 PM this evening, for the Davis Mountains and Chisos Basin, with temperatures from 95 to 99 expected. Central Brewster County will see temperatures of 100 to 104. Terrell County will see temperatures of 105 to 109. Lower Brewster County will see temperatures as high as 110. Hot temps may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Highs in the eastern Permian Basin will be in the mid-90s, near 100 for the Odessa, Midland area. The upper Trans Pecos highs could reach 107.

