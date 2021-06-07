Midland Health to offer walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccine

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Health is hosting a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic over the summer.

The clinic will be located at the east entrance of Midland Health’s West Campus at 4214 Andrews Highway. Both the first and second doses will be administered at the clinic.

The clinic will be open on the following dates:

- June 11, 1-4 p.m.

-July 9, 1-4 p.m.

-July 30, 1-4 p.m.

Midland Health says that no appointments are needed. Those who are interested are asked to bring their ID and insurance card if available. The vaccines will be available for anyone 12 years of age or above.

Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

