Man dies following hit-and-run accident in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland police say that a man has died after he was hit by a car over the weekend.

The victim has been identified as Theron Brown, 23.

According to the Midland Police Department, officers responded to the 3100 block of West Industrial at 12:23 a.m. on Sunday for a report of an accident involving a pedestrian.

Police found a man, identified as Brown, who was walking in the middle of the road when he was hit by a car. The car, a 2006-2009 Mercury Milan, tungsten gray in color, drove away from the scene.

Brown was taken to the hospital, where he passed away from his injuries.

According to MPD, the car involved in the hit-and-run should have damage to its front bumper and headlight area. The damage is believed to be on the front passenger side of the vehicle.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the MPD non-emergency line at 432-685-7108 or Midland Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS.

