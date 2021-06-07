Advertisement

Episode 2: Cold Case Investigations of the Texas Rangers, Penny Portwood Case

Penny Portwood was found murdered in Van Horn, Texas in July 1985
Penny Portwood
Penny Portwood(None)
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Episode 2 of the Cold Case Investigations of the Texas Rangers’ series is now up.

This episode focuses on the case of Penny Portwood, who was found murdered in Van Horn, Texas in July 1985.

Do you have information on this case?

Call Crime Stoppers Hotline: 1-800-252-TIPS (84477) for a $3,000 Cash Reward.

Link to episode: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m26Bx9tcfu0

