DPS investigating deadly crash south of Odessa

Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)(KOSA)
By William Russell
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Authorities responded to a deadly crash outside of Odessa on Monday.

According to DPS, troopers responded to a crash at 2376 South County Road West at 6:07 a.m.

DPS tells CBS7 that at least one person was killed in the crash.

No other details were released as authorities work to notify next of kin.

CBS7 will update this story as more information becomes available.

