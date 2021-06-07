Authorities respond to two major crashes along I-20 in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Two major crashes caused traffic issues in the eastbound lanes of I-20 on Monday.

The first crash happened on the east of East Loop 338 on Monday morning.

DPS tells CBS7 that the crash was deadly. No other details have been released on the accident as authorities work to notify next of kin.

The scene of that crash has now been cleared.

A second crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-20 at the Grandview overpass.

The Odessa Police Department says that the crash was major and involved an 18-wheeler.

One eastbound lane has been opened at this time.

CBS7 will update this story as more information is released.

