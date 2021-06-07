Advertisement

CDC report renews calls for young people to get COVID-19 vaccine

By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – New COVID-19 cases continue to go down in the U.S., but top health officials are focusing on another number that’s rising.

A weekly report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows an increase in the number of youths hospitalized with COVID-19 this spring.

“More concerning were the number of adolescents admitted to the hospital who required treatment in the intensive care unit with mechanical ventilation,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said.

The statistics are renewing calls to get shots in the arms of those aged 12 to 17.

“I want to highlight a specific population that we were hoping will join the tens of millions who have already been vaccinated, and that is adolescents,” Walensky said.

A recent Gallup poll shows two-thirds of U.S. adults now say their lives are at least somewhat back to normal, reflecting a shift in sentiments about the pandemic since the fall.

Walensky, however, said until a young person is fully vaccinated, she recommends they continue to wear masks and take precautions to protect themselves and others.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The entrance to Sedona Ranch Apartments in Odessa.
Teen charged with murder in shooting at Odessa apartment complex
Authorities on the scene of a fiery crash on I-20 on Monday morning.
Authorities respond to two major crashes along I-20 in Odessa
Midland Police Department Stock Photo (Abe Franco/CBS 7)
Man dies following hit-and-run accident in Midland
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS investigating deadly crash south of Odessa
Detectives say a man, seen shirtless on security video, was arrested in relation to an...
GRAPHIC: Suspect punches, slams woman into ground in gas station attack

Latest News

The Biden White House and the Senate GOP have yet to find a bipartisan way to move ahead with...
Biden to get warm welcome from relieved but wary allies
FILE - This Jan. 17, 2001 file photo shows people entering CNN Center, the headquarters for...
Global glitch: Swaths of internet go down after cloud outage
FILE - In this June 17, 2018 file photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, people...
US identifies 3,900 children separated at border under Trump
"We believe that this was an intentional act, and that the victims of this horrific incident...
'Intentional act': 4 Muslim family members killed
In this file photo from Wednesday Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters beset a police barrier at the...
Senate report details sweeping failures around Jan. 6 attack