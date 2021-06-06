MCH doctor earns certification by the American Board of Obesity Medicine as (ABOM) diplomate

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Overweight and obesity is a growing problem in the U.S. especially in southern states, Texas included.

At MCH, Dr. Mavis Twum Barimah is now one of 407 ABOM diplomates in the state of Texas.

“I decided to get this extra training so that I could better help my patients manage their obesity and prevent other chronic diseases like high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol,” said Twum Barimah.

She said after realizing the obesity rate in Ector County is 6 percent higher than the state’s average, she wanted to help her patient manage the chronic disease and achieve weight loss goals.

“I am actually starting an obesity medicine practice within the family practice that I do. I’m going to be doing comprehensive care for obesity patients,” said Twum Barimah.

Dr. Twum Barimah said through nutrition education, physical activity, and medication management this a massive boost for obesity care in the Permian Basin.

“This is a chronic disease; it is not something that people are doing to themselves. It needs to be managed just like any other disease,” said Twum Barimah.

Dr. Twum Barimah will start accepting new patients for obesity treatment in August at the Medical Center Hospital Family Health Clinic in West Odessa.

