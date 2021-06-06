Advertisement

Mattie Parker elected first millennial mayor of Fort Worth

The surprising result comes after Parker, 37, defeated Deborah Peoples, who finished in first place in the general election.
The Ft. Worth skyline at night(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Mattie Parker declared victory Saturday as the next mayor of Fort Worth, Texas, keeping it one of America’s biggest cities with a GOP mayor.

The 37-year-old Parker was in a runoff with Deborah Peoples, a former Democratic county chairwoman who would have been the city’s first Black mayor. Peoples conceded defeat as Parker had more than 53% of the vote with ballots still being counted.

The night appeared promising for Democrats, since Peoples finished ahead of Parker by nearly 2,000 votes in the May 1 general election. But even though Democrats outvoted Republicans in early voting, it was Parker who pulled ahead heading into Saturday.

Parker will succeed her former boss, outgoing Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price, a popular Republican who is retiring after 10 years and was the longest-serving mayor of the booming city that is closing in on 1 million residents.

Although the election was officially nonpartisan, it resembled a Texas battleground race: Republican Gov. Greg Abbott endorsed Parker, and county GOP officials brought in activists from around the state to stop Democrats who craved a high-profile win in Texas after a letdown in 2020.

