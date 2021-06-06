Local non-profit geared towards mentoring young girls opens in Midland

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -A local non-profit in Midland geared towards mentoring young girls had its grand-opening.

Beautiful and Dedicated Divas, a mentoring program for teenage girls ages 16-18 opened its location on West Wall Street Saturday.

The program aims to teach lessons about confidence, financial literacy, professional etiquette, and self defense.

Upon completion of the program, students will receive a $500 scholarship for college.

Founder Tiere Strambler‚ a police officer at the Midland County Sheriff, said she hopes this program can make a difference in girls’ lives.

“We noticed in our career field, that there are a lot of parents out there who need help with their teens that may be going down the wrong road,” said Strambler. “So we want to offer mentoring as well for that as well and we are also in the process of creating a six week camp for preteens because we’ve been getting a lot of feedback from the community on that they wished we had a program for the younger girls.”

