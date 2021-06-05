ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The West Texas Food Bank and H-E-B hosted its second annual Kids Farmers Market Saturday.

Dozens of families came out to the Kids Farmers Market in Odessa to enjoy free food, fun, and fresh air.

Craig Stoker with the food bank said the Kids Farmers Markets introduces children of all ages to learning about produce and trying exotic fruits and vegetables.

“We want to make sure they know where food comes from, that they’re able to make healthier food choices when they go to the grocery store. This is just an awesome opportunity to introduce them to doing that,” said Stoker.

But it didn’t stop there, children also learned about cooking, gardening, and other useful skills.

We have a worm Verma culturist...I learned a new word. It’s about earthworms and how they can help with composting and really this whole cycle,” said Stoker. “So if you eat the fruit what do you do with the rine, instead of throwing it away if you have earthworms you can feed it to them. So it was a great opportunity to learn about the farming cycle and how food grows.”

West Texas Food Banks hopes to hold another Kids Farmer’s Market at the Midland location as fall approaches.

