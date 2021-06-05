Historic building severely damaged in downtown Marfa fire

MARFA, Texas (KOSA) - A fire early Friday morning in downtown Marfa severely damaged the Judd Architecture Office.

No injuries were reported in the fire, and surrounding buildings sustained minimal damage.

The building had been undergoing extensive renovations and was just months away from completion. Now, all that remains is a structural skeleton.

“The roof is completely gone. Part of the second floor is also,” said Marfa Volunteer Fire Department Chief Gary Mitschke. “So, the integrity of the building is compromised.”

The collapsed portions of the building have created a massive amount of debris, and the battle against smaller fires could last into Saturday afternoon.

“It’s stacked pretty deep, and there’s seats of fire within there,” Mitschke said. “So, they’re going to be popping up throughout the day. We’ll be coming out and hitting them.

The building was equipped with a state-of-the-art firefighting system, but it had not yet been activated when the fire occurred.

In an email, the Judd Foundation said it would work with project engineers to determine the next steps for the building, whose rebirth will be pushed further into the future, if at all.

“Their plan is to save it and brace it up to see what they can do to save it,” Mitschke said.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but the state fire marshal has been called in to investigate.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.