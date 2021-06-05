Enviornmental Enforcement Unit hosts bulky drop off event

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Ector County Environmental Enforcement Unit hosted a free bulky item drop-off Saturday morning for residents.

Cars lined up off of Tripp and Boles to dispose of mattresses, tires, couches, and other large unwanted items.

The county environmental enforcement unit filled up over nine 30-yard roll-out pits, using the county’s new grapple truck to break down the items.

The event is one of many the county hopes to have to help lessen the likelihood of illegal dumping within Ector County.

Ector County commissioner of Precinct 1, Mike Gardner said he’s glad residents are cleaning up the community and able to save money.

“It’s not about us making money on fines or putting people in jail, it’s about us cleaning up our community and it’s 100% that way,” said Gardner.

In case you missed this event, the Ector County Environmental Enforcement Unit plans to schedule another event in the next coming months.

