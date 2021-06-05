Advertisement

Enviornmental Enforcement Unit hosts bulky drop off event

Cars lined up off of Tripp and Boles to dispose of mattresses, tires, couches, and other large...
Cars lined up off of Tripp and Boles to dispose of mattresses, tires, couches, and other large unwanted items.(KOSA)
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Ector County Environmental Enforcement Unit hosted a free bulky item drop-off Saturday morning for residents.

Cars lined up off of Tripp and Boles to dispose of mattresses, tires, couches, and other large unwanted items.

The county environmental enforcement unit filled up over nine 30-yard roll-out pits, using the county’s new grapple truck to break down the items.

The event is one of many the county hopes to have to help lessen the likelihood of illegal dumping within Ector County.

Ector County commissioner of Precinct 1, Mike Gardner said he’s glad residents are cleaning up the community and able to save money.

“It’s not about us making money on fines or putting people in jail, it’s about us cleaning up our community and it’s 100% that way,” said Gardner.

In case you missed this event, the Ector County Environmental Enforcement Unit plans to schedule another event in the next coming months.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ft. Worth skyline at night
Mattie Parker elected first millennial mayor of Fort Worth
Innovex ordered the jackets as a Christmas gift for its employees, but CEO Adam Anderson says...
North Face turns back on West Texas oil and gas company
Detectives say a man, seen shirtless on security video, was arrested in relation to an...
GRAPHIC: Suspect punches, slams woman into ground in gas station attack
Eustajia Mojica, 28, faces child endangerment charges as well as involuntary manslaughter for...
Police: Girl, 3, dies in hot car while mom tends marijuana
Rogelio Lujan, 38, has been charged with intoxication assault in a crash that sent two people...
Suspect charged with intoxication assault following four-car crash

Latest News

The program aims to teach lessons about confidence, financial literacy, professional etiquette,...
Local non-profit geared towards mentoring young girls opens in Midland
At MCH, Dr. Mavis Twum Barimah is now one of 407 ABOM diplomates in the state of Texas.
MCH doctor earns certification by the American Board of Obesity Medicine as (ABOM) diplomate
The Ft. Worth skyline at night
Mattie Parker elected first millennial mayor of Fort Worth
Craig Stoker with the food bank said the Kids Farmers Markets introduces children of all ages...
The West Texas Food Bank and H-E-B hosted its second annual Kids Farmers Market