Advertisement

Sheriff’s Office: Naked man found trespassing in RV after ‘riding a broom’

Joshua Kelley
Joshua Kelley(Source: Grant Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 4, 2021 at 9:14 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Pollock, Louisiana was found trespassing in an RV naked, according to the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office.

GPSO said they were responding to a burglary call when they located a naked Joshua Kelley, 32, inside the RV.

Their report states that Kelley claimed he had ridden a broom to the RV and did not know his name.

GPSO said their investigation revealed that Kelley had broken into another RV about 20 miles away, taken his clothes off and stole a gun and a UTV.

Kelley was arrested for burglary, criminal trespassing, resisting an officer and theft.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ft. Worth skyline at night
Mattie Parker elected first millennial mayor of Fort Worth
Innovex ordered the jackets as a Christmas gift for its employees, but CEO Adam Anderson says...
North Face turns back on West Texas oil and gas company
Detectives say a man, seen shirtless on security video, was arrested in relation to an...
GRAPHIC: Suspect punches, slams woman into ground in gas station attack
Eustajia Mojica, 28, faces child endangerment charges as well as involuntary manslaughter for...
Police: Girl, 3, dies in hot car while mom tends marijuana
Rogelio Lujan, 38, has been charged with intoxication assault in a crash that sent two people...
Suspect charged with intoxication assault following four-car crash

Latest News

The program aims to teach lessons about confidence, financial literacy, professional etiquette,...
Local non-profit geared towards mentoring young girls opens in Midland
At MCH, Dr. Mavis Twum Barimah is now one of 407 ABOM diplomates in the state of Texas.
MCH doctor earns certification by the American Board of Obesity Medicine as (ABOM) diplomate
The Ft. Worth skyline at night
Mattie Parker elected first millennial mayor of Fort Worth
Cars lined up off of Tripp and Boles to dispose of mattresses, tires, couches, and other large...
Enviornmental Enforcement Unit hosts bulky drop off event
Craig Stoker with the food bank said the Kids Farmers Markets introduces children of all ages...
The West Texas Food Bank and H-E-B hosted its second annual Kids Farmers Market