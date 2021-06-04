Advertisement

MLB offers free tickets for COVID vaccinations

RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT INNING TO FIFTH -Cleveland Indians' Cesar Hernandez, right, is...
RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT INNING TO FIFTH -Cleveland Indians' Cesar Hernandez, right, is congratulated by Andres Gimenez after Hernandez hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(Tony Dejak | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 2:15 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Major League Baseball announced on Friday that it will offer incentives to unvaccinated fans through a program called “MLB Vaccinate At The Plate,” taking place throughout June.

Each of the 30 teams will host at least one event in June where unvaccinated fans will be able to receive a free ticket to a game if they get a COVID-19 vaccination shot at the event.

Teams will have the flexibility to construct the giveaway to their own specifications including where the event is hosted, when in June it takes place, and if the tickets are good for that day’s game or a game later in the 2021 season.

The teams also will work with a local healthcare provider or a national pharmacy provider to administer the shots and provide the necessary on-site health and safety precautions.

Fans can find more information about the program and each team’s events at MLB.com/vaccine.

The website will continue to be updated as teams finalize their plans throughout the month.

Over the course of the pandemic, MLB ballparks have been utilized as mass vaccination sites, administering a total of more than 1 million shots.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ft. Worth skyline at night
Mattie Parker elected first millennial mayor of Fort Worth
Innovex ordered the jackets as a Christmas gift for its employees, but CEO Adam Anderson says...
North Face turns back on West Texas oil and gas company
Detectives say a man, seen shirtless on security video, was arrested in relation to an...
GRAPHIC: Suspect punches, slams woman into ground in gas station attack
Eustajia Mojica, 28, faces child endangerment charges as well as involuntary manslaughter for...
Police: Girl, 3, dies in hot car while mom tends marijuana
Rogelio Lujan, 38, has been charged with intoxication assault in a crash that sent two people...
Suspect charged with intoxication assault following four-car crash

Latest News

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., says he'll vote against For the People Act.
Sen. Manchin becomes wrench in Biden's agenda
The shootings happened at an apartment complex near the Homestead Air Reserve Base.
Miami police: Boyfriend kills woman, teen, wounds 3 others
A U.S. Marshals Task Force said they shot and killed Winston Smith during an attempted arrest...
Minneapolis sees more protests after man killed by deputies
A U.S. Marshals Task Force said they shot and killed Winston Smith during an attempted arrest...
Protests continue as brother of man killed in Minneapolis asks for video of incident
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in...
Putin confirms Russian exit from overflight treaty