Ector County Environmental Enforcement hopes to implement new technology to catch illegal dumping

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County Commissioner Mike Gardner said he’s ready to see illegal dumpers clean up their act.

“In this budgeting year, the bad guys have picked up right at $200,000 worth of dumped-out trash,” said Garnder.

Ector County Commissioner Mike Gardner said out in West Odessa people illegally dump anything from couches, tires, and old appliances.

“An item like that could cost you $150 to take it out to the landfill and so a lot of people just don’t have the money to do that,” said Gardner.

The county environmental enforcement is hoping to implement new technology to catch violators red-handed.

“We’re looking at a program through a company that will put up a special type of cameras that will read license plates,” said Gardner. “Anytime they pass in front of one of these readers, it will let them know once you put their tag in there, then it will track it them down and it’s a lot easier to find them.”

Gardner said he’s hoping to get the program, which will consist of 20 specialty cameras approved at the next commissioner’s meeting.

The county has already purchased a grapple truck and also hired a remediation crew.

“They go out in an area that has been dumped in or when people call in and say hey somebody dumped a couch off in front of my house or tires or whatever… then they’re dispatched each day to go to these areas, they pick that up and remediate it to where there’s no more trash there,” said Gardner.

In the meantime, Saturday, the Ector Environmental Enforcement unit is hosting a free bulky item drop-off for Ector County residents, for more information, click here.

