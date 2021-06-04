Advertisement

Ector County Environmental Enforcement hopes to implement new technology to catch illegal dumping

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 4, 2021 at 6:29 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County Commissioner Mike Gardner said he’s ready to see illegal dumpers clean up their act.

“In this budgeting year, the bad guys have picked up right at $200,000 worth of dumped-out trash,” said Garnder.

Ector County Commissioner Mike Gardner said out in West Odessa people illegally dump anything from couches, tires, and old appliances.

“An item like that could cost you $150 to take it out to the landfill and so a lot of people just don’t have the money to do that,” said Gardner.

The county environmental enforcement is hoping to implement new technology to catch violators red-handed.

“We’re looking at a program through a company that will put up a special type of cameras that will read license plates,” said Gardner. “Anytime they pass in front of one of these readers, it will let them know once you put their tag in there, then it will track it them down and it’s a lot easier to find them.”

Gardner said he’s hoping to get the program, which will consist of 20 specialty cameras approved at the next commissioner’s meeting.

The county has already purchased a grapple truck and also hired a remediation crew.

“They go out in an area that has been dumped in or when people call in and say hey somebody dumped a couch off in front of my house or tires or whatever… then they’re dispatched each day to go to these areas, they pick that up and remediate it to where there’s no more trash there,” said Gardner.

In the meantime, Saturday, the Ector Environmental Enforcement unit is hosting a free bulky item drop-off for Ector County residents, for more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ft. Worth skyline at night
Mattie Parker elected first millennial mayor of Fort Worth
Innovex ordered the jackets as a Christmas gift for its employees, but CEO Adam Anderson says...
North Face turns back on West Texas oil and gas company
Detectives say a man, seen shirtless on security video, was arrested in relation to an...
GRAPHIC: Suspect punches, slams woman into ground in gas station attack
Eustajia Mojica, 28, faces child endangerment charges as well as involuntary manslaughter for...
Police: Girl, 3, dies in hot car while mom tends marijuana
Rogelio Lujan, 38, has been charged with intoxication assault in a crash that sent two people...
Suspect charged with intoxication assault following four-car crash

Latest News

The program aims to teach lessons about confidence, financial literacy, professional etiquette,...
Local non-profit geared towards mentoring young girls opens in Midland
At MCH, Dr. Mavis Twum Barimah is now one of 407 ABOM diplomates in the state of Texas.
MCH doctor earns certification by the American Board of Obesity Medicine as (ABOM) diplomate
The Ft. Worth skyline at night
Mattie Parker elected first millennial mayor of Fort Worth
Cars lined up off of Tripp and Boles to dispose of mattresses, tires, couches, and other large...
Enviornmental Enforcement Unit hosts bulky drop off event
Craig Stoker with the food bank said the Kids Farmers Markets introduces children of all ages...
The West Texas Food Bank and H-E-B hosted its second annual Kids Farmers Market