Recent rainfall downgrades parts of the Permian Basin to moderate drought

After the recent rainfall, the drought situation in the Permian Basin is looking much better, and so does the water supply.
By Lauren Bostwick
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 6:14 PM CDT
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - After the recent rainfall, the drought situation in the Permian Basin is looking much better, and so does the water supply.

At the start of this year the Permian Basin was in an exceptional drought, the worst type, but thanks to an abundance of rainfall in April and May, the drought has improved greatly in many areas in West Texas.

A National Weather Service Meteorologist, Matt Salerno explained, “we’re about an inch in a half above normal for rainfall here in Midland since January 1st. That’s going to keep, you know, helping the drought situation improve each week. The rains we received last night even will be accounted for in the next drought update so you can even see further improvements next week as well.”

Not only has this significant amount of rainfall diminished fire danger across the Permian Basin, but it has also helped improve the water supply levels.

The Colorado River Municipal Water District is the regional water supplier for the Permian Basin and the Concho Valley.

The General Manager, John Grant said, “we’re actually in good shape going into this year and the next two years, even if we don’t get any inflow.”

Grant also said that recent rainfall has definitely helped with recent water levels, especially Lake J.B. Thomas, “the last two weeks, up at lake Thomas, as of this morning since about the middle of May. Lake Thomas has come up over 7 feet and we have almost doubled the amount of water than we have in there today.”

Officials say that it is still a good idea to conserve water, such as turning your water sprinkler system off for a few days!

