West Texas Warbirds finally ready for first-ever game

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - After waiting more than a year longer than expected, the West Texas Warbirds will finally play their first game this weekend. The professional indoor football team opens on the road at Amarillo.

The Warbirds will make their home debut in front of fans at 7 p.m. on June 12 at the Ector County Coliseum.

If the home opener is a sellout, the team promises to give season tickets to 21 fans in attendance. Tickets are available at the Coliseum box office.

Watch the video above to hear what Head Coach Tate Smith and some of the Warbirds players said about their first game.

