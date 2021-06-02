Advertisement

Tell Me Something Good: Centers receives grant to provide free care to seniors

Centers received a grant from the Carl C. Anderson and Marie Jo Anderson Charitable Foundation
Centers for Children and Families.
Centers for Children and Families.(CBS7)
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Centers is working to provide free counseling to people over the age of 60.

Today they received a grant from the Carl C. Anderson and Marie Jo Anderson charitable foundation to make sure they are able to provide services to seniors for free.

COVID-19 took a toll on everyone, and Centers is aiming to help people, especially seniors, improve their quality of life. The Centers CEO says their staff of counselors is ready to listen to seniors and help them improve their mental health.

For information on the free sessions, visit: www.centerstx.org.

Or you can call Centers for Children & Families at 432-349-3506.

