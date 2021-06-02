Advertisement

No injuries after car rolls into yard of Midland home

Police say that no one was hurt when a car rolled into a yard in Midland on Wednesday.
Police say that no one was hurt when a car rolled into a yard in Midland on Wednesday.(Daniel Alvarado/CBS7)
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland police are investigating a rollover crash on Wednesday.

According to the Midland Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Midland Drive and Monty Drive on Wednesday morning for a report of a crash.

When police arrived, they found a car that had rolled into the yard of a home.

The driver, a juvenile, was not hurt in the crash. An investigation revealed that they were driving at a high rate of speed before the accident happened.

Police tell CBS7 that charges are pending at this time.

