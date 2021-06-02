No injuries after car rolls into yard of Midland home

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland police are investigating a rollover crash on Wednesday.

According to the Midland Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Midland Drive and Monty Drive on Wednesday morning for a report of a crash.

When police arrived, they found a car that had rolled into the yard of a home.

The driver, a juvenile, was not hurt in the crash. An investigation revealed that they were driving at a high rate of speed before the accident happened.

Police tell CBS7 that charges are pending at this time.

