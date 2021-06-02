March of Dimes fundraiser underway at United Family grocery stores

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - More than 350,000 babies are born prematurely each year in the U.S. The March of Dimes is working to improve that statistic.

On Tuesday afternoon, March of Dimes launched its annual fundraiser with The United Family and its grocery stores.

From Tuesday, June 1 through Friday, June 11, shoppers at the stores will be able to make donations at the register that go directly to March of Dimes.

For this year’s Ambassador Family, the cause is particularly special.

“Just to know that there’s so much support for March of Dimes, it just means a lot,” said Amber Burk.

The United Family says this marks the 20th year of the fundraiser. The goal this year is to raise $45,000.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.