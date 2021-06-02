How to take the first steps to seek mental health care

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Jay Hendricks was joined by Kristi Edwards and Melanie Saiz of Centers for Children and Families to discuss the first steps to take to seek mental health care.

The following comes from Centers:

Seeking Mental Health Care: How to Take The First Scary Steps

Although 2020 has created increasing acceptance and public awareness in the arena of mental health, there is still a stigma associated with seeking help. Mental Health screening and treatment can make a substantial difference in the, but the concept is still a little bit scary for some people.

What are some of the reasons that people might be nervous about contacting a therapist?

· Anyone can experience a level of anxiety the first time they decide to try counseling

· People may associate therapy with vulnerability and/or weakness

· The first step of a phone call can be quite intimidating as people wonder

o What questions will I be asked?

o What if I cannot explain why I need help?

How can people begin the process toward getting help?

· Figure Out Why You Are Reluctant

o If you have a fear of contacting a therapist, ask yourself why.

§ Are you afraid of how you will be perceived?

§ Are you worried that someone might see you?

o Remind yourself that counseling centers and therapists are bound by confidentiality.

o Remember that THIS is the perfect time to get help. 2020 has taught our world that mental health is for everyone.

What should people expect when they contact Centers?

· A thorough psychosocial history is completed at the intake appointment

· Clients complete all intake paperwork; expectations for therapy and rules for items such as confidentiality

· The Individual and/or Family will be provided with initial suggestions/direction based on the concerns and goals they have expressed

· Referrals to other community resources

· Most importantly a client will be placed with a therapist based on fit and expertise

What should people do if they are interested in getting help today?

· The first step is making the phone call.

· If you were experiencing a physical pain that just didn’t seem to want to go away, the likelihood that you would try to heal yourself would probably be pretty slim.

· Treat your mental health just like you would your physical health.

· There is no time like today to make that call and, possibly, change your life for the better.

