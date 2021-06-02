Entire Odessa College Rad Tech graduating class passes national exam

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Good news from a local college!

Odessa College saw 14 students graduate from its Radiologic Technology program just two weeks ago.

Now all 14 graduates have passed their American Registry of Radiologic Technologists National Exam.

“What a privilege as an educator to work with such an outstanding group of young people. Our students not only persevered through a pandemic to complete the program on schedule, but also worked extra time with instructors to enhance their understanding of very difficult material. Without their dedication, time, and ability to adapt and progress, this would not have been possible. I am also privileged to work with outstanding faculty, including Vicki Hughes, Program Clinical Instructor; Liliana Ramirez, Program Clinical Coordinator; and Jerry Hild, Adjunct Instructor,” Nanson added.

Odessa College says that all of the graduates have been hired by local facilities, except two who are moving out of the area. The program has been able to maintain a 100% job placement rate since 2012, according to a release.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.