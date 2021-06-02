Advertisement

Elephant herd roams across China, trashes countryside

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – In China, a group of elephants is causing a stir as they move ever closer toward a densely populated city.

The 15 pachyderms have been on a 300-mile journey since straying from their natural habitat.

No one is quite sure why they’re on the move.

Although many are fascinated with the herd, their trek has not been without its headaches.

The animals have caused more than $1 million in damage along the way, including eating entire fields of corn and smashing barns.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of Samuel Olson, 6, has been found in a Texas hotel room, police said.
Child found dead at Texas motel believed to be missing boy
Dominic Amador.
Ector County man charged with sexually assaulting a child
Sidewalk is designed to support Amazon devices, like Ring doorbells, Echos and security...
Amazon to crowdsource a portion of your internet unless you opt out
Brothers Ryan and Justin Parappuram are both graduating as part of the Class of 2021, the...
Graduation signs celebrate ‘valedictorian’ and ‘NOT valedictorian’ brothers
As rain falls across the Permian Basin, some areas are being affected by heavy flooding.
Heavy rain leads to flooding across the Permian Basin

Latest News

President Biden encourages more Americans to get vaccinated to hit the 70% mark by the Fourth...
Biden declares June "month of action" to meet vaccine goal
A Texas mother accidentally shot her 5-year-old son while trying to shoot a dog.
Mom accidentally shoots 5-year-old while trying to shoot dog
Shale Energy Resources Conference
Shale Energy Resources Conference
Centers for Children and Families.
Tell Me Something Good: Centers receives grant to provide free care to seniors
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
Biden, GOP senator to talk again on infrastructure deadline